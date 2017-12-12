Woman makes plea for return of son’s stolen pictures

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A picture is worth a thousand words, but a local woman says several photos of her son, which were stolen last weekend, are worth more than that because they are the only ones she has.

Ruth Perea said she was volunteering at a kids’ Christmas event at her church in the Heights Saturday night before she saw her car window was smashed in the parking lot. Someone took a pile of her bills and family photos.

While some personal information is gone, she is more concerned about the lost baseball pictures of her son, Roy, that she said are irreplaceable.

“I really want those pictures so bad. Those are the only pictures I had,” Perea cried.

She refers to herself as “old school” and “not a picture person,” adding those were some of the only pictures she has of her son.

Roy is now 30 and diagnosed with depression. She thought showing him the pictures would lift his spirits ahead of the holidays.

“My son is very ill and I wanted to show him his pictures so he could get some inspiration,” she said.

She has already paid the $200 to replace the car window and doesn’t have any ill will toward the thief, but is making a desperate plea online and any way she can.

“You are forgiven,” she said. “If you could just bring the pictures back. You know the P.O. box. You have all my letters, all my bills.”

Perea says there were also gospels taken from her car. She encourages the thief to keep those but return the photos to the church or the P.O. box listed on the stolen mail.

