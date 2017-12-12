Wife of murdered Albuquerque cab driver sues cab company

Related Coverage Family and friends of slain Albuquerque cab driver honor his life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of an Albuquerque cab driver, who was murdered on the job earlier this year, is now suing the cab company he worked for.

“Larry Mullin, his throat was slit by a passenger and we feel that could have been avoided,” said Jim Ellis, attorney for the Mullin family.

Larry Mullin was a cab driver for the Yellow-Checker Cab Company.

Mullin was responding to a call at the Smith’s on Coors and Central one night in February. He picked up Luke Waruszewski.

Waruszewski is accused of ultimately killing Mullin by stabbing him in the neck.

Now, Mullin’s wife, Noeme Mullin, is suing the cab company.

“He would’ve had a better chance at living had there been some type of barricade between where the passenger sits and where the taxi cab driver sits,” said Ellis.

Jim Ellis is the family’s attorney. He says it’s common for big cities like Chicago and New York to have barriers between the drivers and passengers in cabs. For a city like Albuquerque however, it’s unfortunately not the case.

“The taxi cab driver is alone. The taxi cab driver has money. They’re very vulnerable. They are at higher risk than police officers,” said Ellis.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Yellow Cab didn’t properly provide Mullin’s cab with adequate safety tools and because of that, Mullin’s death is the result of their negligence.

“We also think even cameras determine to be a deterrent,” Ellis said.

Ellis hopes with this lawsuit, it could be the start of major changes in the taxi business here in Albuquerque.

“Requiring taxi cabs to have barriers between passengers and taxi cab drivers,” said Ellis.

Yellow Cab Company did not want to comment on the lawsuit.

Luke Waruszewski is still behind bars for the murder of Larry Mullin. He is expected to go on trial sometime next year.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps