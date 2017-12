Albuquerque’s early lawless reputation rivaled that of Dodge City and Tombstone. Its red-light district was known as Hell’s Half Acre. Brothel owner Lizzy McGrath once had a local church demolished to build her new bordello. Milt Yarberry, the town’s first marshal, was hanged for murder. The controversial Elfego Baca, who had the gall to face Pancho Villa, survived a thirty-six-hour gunfight unscathed.

Author Cody Polston presents the tales of those who slipped through the cracks of morality.