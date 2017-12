ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say killed another man in the Heights nearly two weeks ago.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 24-year-old Michael Baitz got into an argument with 31-year-old Benjamin Maldonado at an apartment near Menaul and Juan Tabo.

They say Baitz shot Maldonado and took off.

Baitz has been charged with an open count of murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

