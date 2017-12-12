Volunteers deliver gifts to Albuquerque elementary students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 100 students got an early start to the holidays thanks to a group of volunteers.

Tuesday, BBVA Compass held its fifth annual “Project Blue Elf.”

This year, volunteers stopped by Duranes Elementary School to bring some Christmas joy.

They read stories, decorated cookies, and dropped off gifts to about 150 students.

“It’s almost an answered prayer to tell you the truth, because we wanted to do something. We weren’t able to come up with anything close to this, but they were there offering up the opportunity and we said, open arms, c’mon,” said Duranes Elementary Principal Gabe Garcia.

Across the nation, the bank has reached more than 5,000 students.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps