Volunteer indicted on child rape charges, banned from martial arts school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s been indicted on child rape charges. Now, a woman has taken to social media asking why he’s still working with kids at a martial arts school.

Steven Franco, 54, was indicted last month by a Sandoval County Grand Jury. The owner of the Chavez Martial Arts Academy on Bridge near Isleta said he was removed as a volunteer as soon as they found out.

Children and adults have become fighters at Chavez Karate in Albuquerque.

The owner, Grandmaster Chavez, said Tuesday he had no idea a potential threat was already inside the building. Franco had been volunteering at the martial arts school for about year.

Chavez said Franco was there for an hour every Wednesday to help with the beginner’s class.

Chavez said he just found out Monday that the volunteer has been indicted of child rape. Franco is charged with attacks on three victims ranging from criminal sexual contact to abuse of child.

According to the Grand Jury indictment, these incidents happened between 2002 and 2014.

Tuesday, the owner of Chavez Karate took to Facebook to reassure parents of their students’ safety.

“In no way shape or form does Chavez Dojo condone any illegal or immoral actions, especially against youth. As always, we will continue to take active measures to keep our students safe,” Chavez said.

One parent posted, “beware” on the Facebook page after learning of the allegations against Franco. However, another parent standing outside the school Tuesday said Chavez would not knowingly endanger any child.

Chavez said no matter the outcome of these charges, Franco is banned from the school indefinitely.

Chavez said along with their Facebook post, they are sending out a letter to parents to make them aware of the situation. Franco was arraigned on Dec. 6 on the eight count indictment. Court records indicate his next hearing is March 2018.

