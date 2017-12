FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released new surveillance video related to the death of a Farmington man.

Calvert Benally was found dead earlier this month near North Laguna and Zuni Drive.

Witnesses told police before his death he had been walking in the area with a man and a woman.

Both were gone before officers arrived, but surveillance video shows two individuals running in the area.

If you recognize them, call police.

