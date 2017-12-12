UNM investigates 3 fraternities for alleged hazing, alcohol violations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has placed a list of “restrictions” on all its fraternities and sororities, as it looks into several allegations of hazing and alcohol violations.

A part of Greek Life on campus has come to a sudden halt at UNM.

“We’ve had three months with concurrent organizations violating the rules, or allegations of those organizations violating the rules,” said Ryan Lindquist, Interim Director of Student Activities.

Those allegations have three different fraternities in hot water including Fiji, Pike and Phi Delt.

“The University of New Mexico has a zero-tolerance policy in regards to hazing and alcohol violations,” Lindquist said.

UNM’s interim activities director couldn’t talk about the different allegations, but says the Dean of Students Office is investigating.

Although only three fraternities are involved, all 22 chapters are affected.

Friday, the university sent a letter putting into immediate effect “social restrictions at UNM” for all Greek Life, meaning fraternities and sororities are not allowed to host “mixed events with other chapters” on or off-campus.

Some students say this could hurt UNM’s Greek Life in the long run if the allegations are found to be true. For now though, the university says it will continue to work with each chapter.

UNM also contacted the chapters’ national organizations. They will conduct their own separate investigations.

The restrictions will be put into place until February of next year.

The university says as of right now, the alleged violations do not appear to be criminal, just violations of the UNM Student Code of Conduct.

