Transgender women claims discrimination while working in Rep. Lujan Grisham’s office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico graduate student says being transgender was the reason she was fired from an internship in Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, 26-year-old Riley Del Rey says that she felt as soon as the office found out she was transgender, they terminated her internship in Washington.

Del Rey says she’s just now speaking out, given the number of stories about sexual harassment in the workplace and felt that transgender views needed to be added to the narrative.

Lujan Grisham, a candidate for governor, says neither she nor her office would ever discriminate against anyone.

