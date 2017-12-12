Survey: 3 in 4 parents help adult kids pay bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study shows that nearly 71 percent of parents with adult children admit to giving them money.

The study from CreditCards.com shows that 84 percent of parents helped their over 18-year-old kids with finances and 70 percent say they helped them pay off their debt.

The website polled 1,092 U.S. adults with children aged 18 and older.

The most common expenses moms and dads help cover are cell phone bills, transportation costs and rent. A small percentage of parents also helped their children with mortgage payments or personal loan payments.

Also, only 16 percent of surveyed parents said they would help a child pay off a credit card bill.

CreditCards.com results come from an online survey from Nov. 15 to Nov 19.

