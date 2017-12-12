State law enforcement looks to MMA trainer for defense tactics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s known for working with some of the greats in mixed martial arts, and training UFC Champions like Holly Holm.

Now, Greg Jackson, the owner of the Jackson Wink MMA Academy, is taking his MMA talents to another level.

“Some of the techniques that we have are, I wouldn’t say antiquated, but they’re a little old,” Greg Jackson said, referring to defense techniques use by state law enforcement after attending the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy board meeting Tuesday.

“In my opinion, they should have the most cutting edge techniques, that really focus on deescalation, focus on control with minimal violence,” Jackson said.

He asked the board to consider updating their defensive tactic curriculum with techniques he’s created.

“The way we do it, is control zone based, meaning one person controls the legs, one person controls the upper body…,” he said.

Jackson said he’s worked with law enforcement before, including the Albuquerque Police Swat Unit. He said his techniques take out some of the extreme force and trauma that are currently used. It’s an idea state officials are on board with.

“It’s going to make officers safer, and communities safer,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said.

The AG said the idea is innovative and they’re doing what they can to make sure it’s implemented.

“The quicker we can come to a resolve, the safer we can do it, the better for everybody,” State Police Chief Pete Kassetas said.

For him, it’s an idea he feels will only help his officers in the long run.

“It’s violent out there, we know that, but if we can use these techniques to mitigate that violence against us and others, all for the better for the public,” Kassetas said.

In the coming months, Balderas said they hope to invite both the board and the community to Jackson’s Academy to demonstrate some of the techniques to both the board and the public.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps