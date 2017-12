ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and the Albuquerque Fire Department are responding to a semi-truck accident at I-40 eastbound at Rio Grande Boulevard.

The semi-truck crash has closed several lanes of eastbound I-40 at Rio Grande.

There is no other information.

