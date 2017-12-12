Santa visits Presbyterian Hospital by helicopter Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas came early for kids at the Presbyterian Hospital Tuesday.

Santa Claus gave his reindeers some rest and arrived at the hospital by helicopter.

He visited with the kids and even brought them some presents.

“It’s important because we’ve spent a lot of time here in the hospital and just to have Christmas come here to us, to have Santa and take family photos,” David Sisneros. “It’s really important to us as a family.”

Santa also visited with kids wouldn’t leave their rooms.

