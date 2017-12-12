Nuclear Museum demonstrates “snow storm in a jar” to promote their winter camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The mild winter this year may not be conducive for snow outside, but the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History has a fun alternative with their “snow storm in a jar” demonstration.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host “Science is Everywhere” Winter Day Camp 2017 for children who are 6 to 12 years old. Experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 27 through Dec. 29. Sessions include “Code of the Robot,” “Holiday Exploration,” “Balloon Blast!” “Eureka!” and many more!

The Nuclear Museum will also host one-day camps on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 15, and Presidents Day, Feb. 19. Both will cover creating and building like the historic figures, Archimedes and Leonardo Da Vinci.

To register, or for more information, visit the NMNSH website.