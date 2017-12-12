NMSP chief asks board to consider allowing public access to investigations into officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police Cheif is asking for more transparency when officers across the state face disciplinary action.

At Tuesday’s Law Enforcement Academy board meeting, Cheif Pete Kassetas asked the board to consider adding any disciplinary action taken against an officer to accessible on board’s website.

He says when the board takes action on an officers certification, he wants the public to easily be able to see what decision they made, if the officer was cleared, charges were dismissed, or if they were upheld.

“Some of these officers that are not really holding true to the oath that we took, maybe they’ll think twice about it when they know that ultimately what they do will be in the public eye,” said Kassetas.

The board will be taking a vote on this proposal at the board’s next meeting.

