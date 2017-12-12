Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A powerful cold front will approach New Mexico late Wednesday. Before the front arrives we will have one more warm day with highs in the mid 50s. As the front moves in early Thursday morning snow will develop in the northern mountains and northeast. Temperatures on Thursday will dip down to seasonal averages in the mid 40s. The east side of the state will crater 20+ degrees behind the front Thursday. It will only last a short time as the cold air modifies the warm-up on Friday.

