A powerful cold front will approach New Mexico late Wednesday. Before the front arrives we will have one more warm day with highs in the mid 50s. As the front moves in early Thursday morning snow will develop in the northern mountains and northeast. Temperatures on Thursday will dip down to seasonal averages in the mid 40s. The east side of the state will crater 20+ degrees behind the front Thursday. It will only last a short time as the cold air modifies the warm-up on Friday.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event