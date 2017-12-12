Local high school students to receive free tablets to close ‘homework gap’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Nearly 700 students at Highland High School will be receiving brand new Sprint tablets for free.

It’s all part of a program aimed at closing the homework gap by giving kids without internet access at home the chance to complete their homework outside of school.

Technology is crucial for a student’s learning. From homework to projects, and tests, everything is now being done on computers. That means students who don’t have that kind of access are at a disadvantage.

That’s why Sprint, has partnered up with Albuquerque Public Schools to help those students in need.

“We knew there was a huge need there. Highland serves a lot of refugee students, a lot of students who speak English as a second language, and 100 percent of the school qualifies for free or reduced lunch,” said Lori Webster, a Grant Writer Manager for APS.

Officials say refugees or English as second language learners makes up 30 percent of the student body at Highland. It’s one of the reasons why the school was chosen to get these Sprint tablets.

Each tablet comes with Wi-Fi and data already on it. That means kids who may not have Wi-Fi at home can still get their homework done.

This, for example, will allow students to use their google classroom account to finish a paper they may have started in class.

The tablets also have software that will block students from accessing inappropriate websites.

Highland Principal Marco Harris says aside from helping with homework, it will allow these students to keep that connection with their family, a crucial component of learning.

“What we know is if you have the support of not only the adults on campus but adults in your life off campus, that engagement and opportunity in school I think magnifies,” said Harris.

The program is already at Del Norte High School, Freedom and Native American Community Academy. It will also be rolled out to even more schools in January.

In total, more than 2,000 of these tablets will be handed out during the 2017-2018 school year.

APS is one of the first districts in the nation to be a part of Sprint’s 1 Million Project.

