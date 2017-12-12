Local cookie shop wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local cookie shop is putting New Mexico on the map after it’s performance on national television.

Monday night co-owner of Rude Boy Cookies, Kristin Dowling won the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”

In the first round, she made biscochitos. Then in the second round, Dowling decided to make a 3-D New Mexico themed cookie.

“I think it made me stand out a little bit because everybody else did the traditional snowman snowy scene and I’m like no we have to this my way. It has to come from my heart and I just love New Mexico so much that I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Dowling said.

Not only does Dowling get bragging rights, she also is taking home $10,000.

