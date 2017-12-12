Lobbyist reports harassment to attorneys for Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A registered lobbyist in New Mexico has submitted a detailed account of being sexually harassed by a former state lawmaker in writing to the Legislature’s legal oversight agency.

Lobbyist Vanessa Alarid on Monday submitted a letter to the Legislative Council Service that accuses former Rep. Thomas Garcia of offering to vote for a bill in 2009 if Alarid would have sex with him. Garcia has vigorously denied the allegations.

The Democrat-led Legislature is preparing to rewrite its anti-harassment policy in response to a groundswell of reports from women of sexual misconduct in the Statehouse.

Alarid says current policies leave lobbyists with little recourse against sexual harassment by lawmakers.

Since her story went public Friday, Alarid says she received over 70 messages and calls recounting sexual misconduct at the state Capitol.