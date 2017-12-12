Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with most of us walking out to temps below freezing. Sunshine will help warm highs back to where we were Monday – expect widespread 50s and 60s. No significant rain or snow is expected as high pressure continues to dominate over the region. A weak cold front will briefly drop temps 5°-10° across the Eastern Plains, however, it’ll be a one day cool down (temps rebound Wednesday).

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will remain in control, keeping us mild, dry and sunny for yet another day. Another cold front will begin to move in over northeast NM… but the drop in temperatures will be felt Thursday. Ahead of the front, high temperatures will top out well into the 50s and 60s. No rain or snow in the forecast.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will take another 5°-10° dip across eastern NM, although, most of us will still be left with 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny conditions will blanket the state with a bit more cloud cover over the far northeast late in the day.