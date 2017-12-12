John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front has ushered in cooler air across the eastern third of the state. Expect afternoon highs east of the central mountain chain to run 5° – 10° cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will rebound on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Then another cold front will push in for Thursday. That front could lead to a few snow showers across the northeast, especially near the Colorado state line Thursday morning. The cooler air will push as far west as the Albuquerque metro, dropping temperatures a few degrees. A canyon wind will also impact the metro Thursday afternoon. The weather goes quiet again into the weekend.

