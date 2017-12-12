Generous customer tips Scottsdale diner staff $2,000

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Staff members at a Scottsdale diner are sending thanks to a customer who left a $2,000 tip for all of them to share.

KTVK-TV reports 5 & Diner staff were stunned after an anonymous customer left them the large tip on Saturday after eating breakfast at their diner.

The customer left a message on his receipt where he wished them a merry Christmas and asked them to split the money among the whole staff.

Each employee that worked on Saturday took home $200.

The waiter who served the generous customer received $400.