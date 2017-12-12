Gadget Gifts at King Kong Customs

Whether you’re looking to add a security system to your ride or do a complete overhaul, King Kong Custom Audio & Accessories can help.

Owner Kurt Nilson brings in some of the top gift ideas for 2017, including remote alarms for your ride, headrest entertainment systems and smart dash installations to give you a truly hands-free device experience.

They can also trick out almost any ride, including window tinting, custom audio systems and comprehensive maintenance solutions.

To see what they can do for you this holiday season, find them on Facebook under KINGKONGCUSTOM.