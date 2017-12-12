Former San Juan County employee faces 49 charges of unauthorized graffiti

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A former San Juan County employee is facing charged for spray painting his moniker on the property, but he says it was all for good.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that 31-year-old Delbert Gus is charged with unauthorized graffiti, among 48 other petty charges including spray painting the number “1” and heart symbols.

The graffiti message has been tagged at dozens of locations throughout the county since the summer and has caused at least $3,450 in damage.

The Daily-Times of Farmington also reports that he was working as a technician for the waste department at the time of the investigation, but resigned in October.

Even though it’s a crime, Gus told police he did it to spread a positive message, because he was seeing so much hate in the world.

