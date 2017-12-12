Former San Juan County employee faces 49 charges of unauthorized graffiti

By Published: Updated:
Graffiti in Farmington courtesy: The Daily-Times of Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A former San Juan County employee is facing charged for spray painting his moniker on the property, but he says it was all for good.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that 31-year-old Delbert Gus is charged with unauthorized graffiti, among 48 other petty charges including spray painting the number “1” and heart symbols.

The graffiti message has been tagged at dozens of locations throughout the county since the summer and has caused at least $3,450 in damage.

The Daily-Times of Farmington also reports that he was working as a technician for the waste department at the time of the investigation, but resigned in October.

Even though it’s a crime, Gus told police he did it to spread a positive message, because he was seeing so much hate in the world.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s