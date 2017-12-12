Former Cowboys and Lobo great Don Perkins gets a years worth of honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-The County Commission announced a proclamation Tuesday making 2018 The Year of Don Perkins in Bernalillo County. The former Dallas Cowboys and Lobo star was recognized for his values of determination, humility and teamwork over a 60-year career that started at UNM in 1956. “The honor is great,” said Perkins. “I am glad to be here in New Mexico. I’m glad to have come out here and this is the reason I stay here.”

Perkins was one of two former NFL players who were once rookie of the year in the audience. Former Lobo and NFL running back Don Perkins also attended the ceremony and had kind words for Perkins. “You know Don paved the way for me, not only for me but for the other NFL players that were not from New Mexico but around the league, around the NFL,” said Woods. “So this is a great honor for Don and it’s well deserved. I’m just glad to be in his company.”

Perkins won the NFL Rookie of the Year Award in 1961. Woods won the honor in 1974. Perkins played from 1961-1968 with the Dallas Cowboys and retired at the young age of 30.

After leaving the NFL Perkins dedicated his time to community organizations that include the NAACP, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Albuquerque Police Department gang initiatives program.