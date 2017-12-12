Federal officials probe national lab after worker incident

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating the Los Alamos National Laboratory after an employee was involved in an incident described as a “near-miss to a fatality.”

A letter sent to the outgoing lab director by the Department of Energy’s Office of Enforcement says a worker entered a lab room despite a low-oxygen alarm sounding. The September incident was characterized in the letter as potentially deadly and a violation of building requirements and emergency response protocol.

Officials say the investigation will include a visit to the lab, interviews with employees and a review of lab documents.

A lab spokesman says they are cooperating with the federal probe.

An official with the National Nuclear Security Administration says the agency is committed to ensuring employees are safe.