Federal judge dismisses challenge to New Mexico’s bail reform law

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge upheld New Mexico’s bail reform law, cutting down on the number of defendants who must pay a bond to get out of jail.

The bail bonds industry challenged an amendment passed by voters last year, letting judges hold dangerous offenders behind bars without bond.

It also allows more defendants to be released without bond if they’re not considered a risk.

The rules are meant to protect the community while ensuring fairness regardless of a defendant’s economic status, but it’s been a problem for bail bonds companies who are getting a lot less business as a result.

Monday, the U.S. District Court dismissed their challenge.

