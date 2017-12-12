Ellouise Padilla at Winter Indian Market

Santo Domingo artist Ellouise Padilla stops by the New Mexico Living studio to share some of her jewelry. Padilla is a multi-generational artist, passing along the craft of fine jewelry making to her children. Her works are available this weekend at Winter Indian Market, happening at La Fonda on the Santa Fe Plaza.

She, along with more than 100 Native artists, will bring their exquisite crafts to thousands of shoppers, eager to find one-of-a-kind creations ripe with tradition and indelible value.

For more information, visit SWAIA.org.