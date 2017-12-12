December 12th Morning Rush: Memorial services for Aztec High School students held this weekend

1. Services will be held this weekend for the two students, killed in the tragic shooting at Aztec High School, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The service for 17-year-old Francisco Fernandez will be held Friday at Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington. Services for Casey Jordan-Marquez will be held on Sunday at San Juan College in the Henderson Fine Arts Building. Fernandez and Marquez were gunned down on Thursday by 21-year-old William Atchison who pretended to be a student at Aztec High. Fernandez’s family is asking for a low rider car escort to the cemetery.

2. Four people are recovering from injuries after a pipe bomb exploded in the pedestrian tunnel at the port authority bus terminal in Times Square Monday. The suspect, 27-year old Akayed Ullah, is in custody, but also in the hospital after he suffered serious injuries from the blast. Investigators say the suspect had at least two devices, the one that detonated was a pipe bomb that he had strapped to himself. Investigators say he also claimed allegiance to the Islamic State.

3. A cold start to the day with most of us walking out to temps below freezing. Sunshine will help warm highs back to where we were Monday – expect widespread 50s and 60s.

4. An Albuquerque Police Department officer who adopted a drug-addicted newborn is the first to receive a new award from Mayor Keller. The story of Officer Ryan Holets caught national attention after he met a pregnant woman addicted to heroin while on patrol and agreed to adopt her baby. “Hope” is now eight weeks old after spending her first days of life suffering from heroin withdrawals. Officer Holets accepted the “Outstanding Service to the Community” award, but said the real hero is his wife, Rebecca.

5. An Albuquerque family is asking for the public’s help after they say their 2-year-old’s son gift named Jax was stolen. The Pit Bull pup was an early Christmas gift for the boy. They say they left Jax to go to the restroom in their fenced backyard in southwest Albuquerque for just a few minutes. When they returned he was gone.

Morning’s Top Stories