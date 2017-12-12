Crews work to seal abandoned mine shafts in Lincoln National Forest

LINCOLN NATIONAL FOREST, N.M. (KRQE) – The more than 6,500 abandoned mines across New Mexico are a danger to people, pets and wildlife. Making them safe is a tedious process.

The U.S. Forest Service has been sealing up entrances to open mine shafts in the Lincoln National Forest.

“We serve the people and we care for the land, and this project really does both of those things,” said Jodie Canfield, District Ranger.

Twenty-four different mine shaft locations have been discovered in and around Ruidoso. The mines, which have been around for decades, have history that the Forest Service wants to preserve.

“A lot of the Smokey Bear Ranger District was historically mined, so as the miners settled in the west, they started exploring for gold and silver,” Canfield explained.

Back in the ’70s, the fix was to put up a fence to keep away visitors. Unfortunately, that wasn’t doing the trick.

“Fences need maintenance and unfortunately a lot of those fell into disrepair or animals tore them up,” she said.

That left open gaps all over the forest, posing a threat to hikers, horseback riders and pets. The holes are not easily visible. Some of the mines are 200 feet deep.

“A lot of these are straight down holes and if a dog or a person or a horse would lose their footing coming down this hillside, next thing you know, they would be at the bottom of the hole probably dead,” Canfield explained.

Grates are an alternative solution, but they do welcome one creature inside: bats.

“They fly in circles, so these bat grates have the right amount of height and the right opening sizes to enable the bats to go in and out,” she said.

The U.S. Forest Service says the final project will be completed by spring 2018.

There are nearly 40,000 abandoned mines in the United States. These projects also help limit exposure to minerals in the mine such as lead, mercury and zinc.

