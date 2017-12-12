Crews protect hillside homes as California fire grows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The fifth-largest wildfire in California history expanded, ripping through dry brush atop a coastal ridge while crews struggled to keep flames from roaring down into neighborhoods amid fears of renewed winds.

Firefighters protected foothill homes northwest of Los Angeles, making progress in residential areas while much of the fire’s growth occurred to the north in unoccupied forest land, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said Tuesday.

“There were a couple of flare-ups in the hills that put on a light show last night, but they were expected. For now the teams are fighting the fire on their own terms,” he said, adding that shifting winds are always a danger.

Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture were extended into the week instead of expiring Monday afternoon as was initially forecast.

“It doesn’t get much drier than this folks,” the National Weather Service tweeted, adding that more than 80 observation sites in the region reported Monday relative humidity levels between just 1 and 9 percent.

Tens of thousands of people remain evacuated, including many from the seaside enclaves of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and the inland agricultural town of Fillmore.

Residents near a Carpinteria avocado orchard said the trees could end up saving their homes.

“You have a thick layer of leaves underneath the bottom and they are watered regularly, so it’s like a sponge,” Jeff Dreyer, who lives nearby, told KEYT-TV. “So the fire gets to the sponge full of water and it slows it down. It takes a long time for it to burn.”

Poor air quality kept dozens of schools closed. As ash rained down and smoke blew through streets, regulators urged people to remain inside if possible and avoid strenuous activity.

Officials handed out masks to those who stayed behind in Montecito, an exclusive community about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from Los Angeles that’s home to stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges and Drew Barrymore. Actor Rob Lowe was among residents who evacuated over the weekend.

The blaze — known as the Thomas Fire — has destroyed more than 680 homes, officials said. It was just partially contained after burning more than 360 square miles (930 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber. The fire has been burning for more than a week.

To the north, San Francisco Bay Area firefighters quickly contained blazes Tuesday that destroyed at least two homes in hills east of Oakland — the site of a 1991 firestorm that killed 25 people.

Santa Ana winds have long contributed to some of the region’s most disastrous wildfires. They blow from the inland toward the Pacific Ocean, speeding up as they squeeze through mountain passes and canyons.

The weather service said that if the long-term forecast holds, there will have been 13 consecutive days of dry offshore flow before it ends Friday afternoon. There have only been 17 longer streaks since 1948, including the record of 24 days set between December 1953 and January 1954.

High fire risk is expected to last into January.

Photos: Firefighters continue to battle Southern California wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: Flames come close to a house as the Thomas Fire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities on December 10, 2017 in Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: A house burns near Casitas Pass Road as the Thomas Fire continues to grow on December 10, 2017 near Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 09: Firefighters use drip torches to set a backfire at night in an effort to make progress against the Thomas Fire before the winds return with the daylight near Lake Casitas on December 9, 2017 near Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying hundreds of houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to stay away from their homes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A structure burns at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) FILLMORE, CA - DECEMBER 10: A mountain on the eastern flank of the Thomas Fire burns under a starry sky on December 10, 2017 near Fillmore, California. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying hundreds of houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to stay away from their homes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 09: Firefighters set a backfire to make progress against the Thomas Fire before the winds return with the daylight near Lake Casitas on December 9, 2017 near Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying hundreds of houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to stay away from their homes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 07: A home is consumed by fire during the Thomas fire on December 7, 2017 in Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 115,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 09: Firefighters watch after setting a backfire at night to make progress against the Thomas Fire before the winds return with the daylight near Lake Casitas on December 9, 2017 near Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying hundreds of houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to stay away from their homes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 09: National Guard helicopters make water drop as the Thomas Fire approaches the Lake Casitas area on December 9, 2017 near Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying hundreds of houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to stay away from their homes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 08: Flames rise as a fire front approaches the Lake Casitas area on December 8, 2017 near Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying hundreds of houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to stay away from their homes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: A house burns near Casitas Pass Road as the Thomas Fire continues to grow on December 10, 2017 near Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 07: A home is consumed by fire during the Thomas fire on December 7, 2017 in Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 115,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 07: A home is consumed by fire during the Thomas fire on December 7, 2017 in Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 115,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 08: The Thomas fire burns in the Los Padres National Forest on December 8, 2017 near Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 132,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. The fire is 10 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A freshly-burned forest is seen under the stars at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: With the glow of the approaching flames of the Thomas Fire in the distance, Christmas light illuminate a tree along Casitias Pass Road on December 10, 2017 near Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: Christmas decorations illuminate a house as the growing Thomas Fire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities on December 10, 2017 in Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: The ruins of a house that was destroyed by the Thomas Fire are seen on December 10, 2017 near Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: A farm that was heavily damaged by the Thomas Fire is seen on December 10, 2017 near Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: A firefighter hoses the burning ruins of a house near Casitas Pass Road as the Thomas Fire continues to grow on December 10, 2017 near Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 08: Old cars sit amidst a landscaped charred by the Thomas Fire on December 8, 2017 in Ojai, California. The fire has destroyed 439 structures and burned 132,000 acres. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: A California state flag is seen at a farm that was heavily damaged by the Thomas Fire on December 10, 2017 near Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) CARPINTERIA, CA - DECEMBER 10: The ruins of a house that was destroyed by the Thomas Fire are seen on December 10, 2017 near Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has grown to 173,000 acres and destroyed at least 754 structures so far. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 08: A burned car sits in a driveway after the Thomas fire burned through the area on December 8, 2017 near Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 132,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. The fire is 10 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 08: A half-burned orange hangs from a tree after the Thomas fire burned through the area on December 8, 2017 near Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 132,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. The fire is 10 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 08: Burned glass blocks sit next to a burned home after the Thomas fire burned through the area on December 8, 2017 near Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 132,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. The fire is 10 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 08: Burned yard statues sit in a driveway after the Thomas fire burned through the area on December 8, 2017 near Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 132,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. The fire is 10 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 08: A burned car sits in a driveway after the Thomas fire burned through the area on December 8, 2017 near Ojai, California. The Thomas fire has burned over 132,000 acres and has destroyed 439 structures. The fire is 10 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

