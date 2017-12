AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School students will return to class Monday.

School has been out since last week after a shooting there that left two students dead.

Investigators had to clear the crime scene and make repairs before school could reopen.

Classes will resume Monday, but there will be shortened periods and an early release.

Students and parents can also go to the school this Thursday and Friday to start reconnecting with teachers and staff.

