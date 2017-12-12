City, businesses work to improve Espanola’s image

ESPANOLA, NM (KRQE) – City and business leaders are working together to upgrade the city of Espanola to help change its long-held image.

Ten city projects and infrastructure improvements are underway or completed, including $650,000 Lucero Center pool remodeling and HVAC replacement; a more modern city hall lobby; and $300,000 in aesthetic enhancements to the library.

“There are so many structures here that we haven’t had an opportunity to renovate or remodel and finally we’re doing it,” City Manager Mark Trujillo said.

All of the improvements are made possible with state legislative funding, gross receipts tax and county money.

“It shows Espanola is a good place to live,” said Lori Serna of Espanola. “There are a lot of good people here.”

Locals said they are tired of people associating their city with drugs and crime. They hope these projects can help improve the city’s image.

“Most people don’t talk about the positive,” local Joseph Sandoval said. “It kind of sucks when people say, ‘oh, you’re from Espanola?’ and then they kind of look down on you.”

Trujillo said adding two new police substations in October might make the biggest difference in deterring crime.

“We’ve seen a decrease in the panhandlers, a decrease in crime,” Sandoval said.

Businesses are also stepping up by adopting public parks across the city to help with cosmetic repairs and to make sure they stay safe, like at Valdez Park, which just got brand new playground equipment.

“It’s an opportunity for us to actually walk with a little bit of pride and say, ‘This is what we’ve done.'” Trujillo said.

The following are the 10 projects and their timelines:

Espanola Sportsplex – Funded by Legislative Appropriations/Capital Outlay funding & GRT funds – anticipated completion early spring 2018

City Hall Renovations – Funded by Legislative Appropriations/Capital Outlay funding & GRT funds – anticipated completion early spring 2018

Lucero Center Pool Improvements – GRT Funding and Santa Fe county assistance – end of January 2018

Valdez Park playground equipment – Santa Fe county funding – completed November 2017

Espanola Public Library Renovations – Legislative Appropriations/Capital Outlay funding – completed June 2016

Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater Improvements – Legislative Appropriations/Capital Outlay funding – completed fall June 2017

Coronado Waterline Improvement Project – EPA Grant funding & GRT funds – first two phases February 2018

Spruce Street Improvements – NMDOT funding, GRT funds & Presbyterian Hospital partnership – completed November 2017

NM State Road 76 Sanitary Sewer Expansion – NM Environment Department-Construction Programs Bureau loan $1,070,000 – anticipated spring of 2018

2 -Police substations – October 2017

