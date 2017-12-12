Bernalillo County honors former Lobo and Dallas Cowboy, Don Perkins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An entire year will be dedicated to former Lobo and Dallas Cowboy, Don Perkins.

Tuesday, Bernalillo County commissioners proclaimed 2018 as the “Year of Don Perkins.”

They say they want to recognize him for his values of determination, humility and teamwork over his 60 year career, since starting with the Lobos in 1956 and his eight year career with the Cowboys.

“Don paved the way not only for me, but for other NFL players not from New Mexico, but around the league. This is a great honor for Don, well-deserved,” former Lobo and NFL quarterback Don Woods said.

After leaving the NFL, Perkins dedicated his time to community organizations, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Albuquerque Police Department’s gang prevention initiatives.

