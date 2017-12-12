Aztec High memorial services held this weekend

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Services will be held this weekend for the two students killed in the tragic shooting at Aztec High School.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the service for 17-year-old Francisco Fernandez will be held Friday at Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington.

Services for Casey Jordan-Marquez will be held on Sunday at San Juan College in the Henderson Fine Arts Building.

Both Fernandez and Marquez were gunned down on Thursday by 21-year-old William Atchison who pretended to be a student at Aztec High School.

