Aztec High memorial services held this weekend

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Services will be held this weekend for the two students killed in the tragic shooting at Aztec High School.
According to the Albuquerque Journal, the service for 17-year-old Francisco Fernandez will be held Friday at Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington.
Services for Casey Jordan-Marquez will be held on Sunday at San Juan College in the Henderson Fine Arts Building.
Both Fernandez and Marquez were gunned down on Thursday by 21-year-old William Atchison who pretended to be a student at Aztec High School.
