Albuquerque homeowners with flashy holiday lights collect clothes for the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the holidays, about 1,000 people a year come and wander through the McCutcheon family’s extravagantly decorated yard. They hand out hot chocolate and cookies and offer free pictures with Santa.

“When we think of Christmas it is giving. It is love,” said David McCutcheon, a former pastor.

This year, McCutcheon says his wife came up with a way to give more this holiday season. McCutcheon says they decided to do a clothing donation drive for the homeless.

“This is a time of year when they don’t have a family, they’re out on the streets and they don’t have anyone,” said McCutcheon.

McCutcheon says when families come and enjoy the lights, he hopes they will also bring donations.

“I would love to see us get enough where we could have 100 hats, 100 scarves, 100 gloves and 200 pairs of socks,” said McCutcheon.

McCutcheon says his lights are on everyday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and that donations can be dropped off anytime.

McCutcheon says Santa Claus will appear Friday, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

McCutcheon’s address is 12204 Pineridge Avenue NE.

