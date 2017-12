ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell say a city worker has found what is believed to be a human skull.

They say the skull is being sent to the state medical investigator in Albuquerque for confirmation of its authenticity.

Police say the skull was found last Friday afternoon next to a water pump station at Cahoon Park near Union Avenue and Riverside Drive.

They say the skull appears to be fairly old and not related to any recent incidents or reports made to Roswell police.