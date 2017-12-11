Talking Tech: Holiday Gift Ideas

The holidays are here and it’s time to find the perfect gift. Verizon Solutions Manager, Adam Nish joined NM Living to talk about some cool tech gift ideas.

Voice-activated devices are a hot item this year, and the Google Home Mini is the perfect stocking stuffer. The device pairs up multiple units around your house, so you never miss a beat when you’re rocking around the house. The device also only costs $29.99.

If your looking for a crackling fire matched with holiday hits, look no further than the Chromecast Ultra. The streaming device can create a virtual fire and play holiday tunes that help get everyone in the Christmas mood. The Chromecast Ultra is controlled by an iPhone, Android or tablet and is plugged into the back of your television. Chromecast Ultra costs $69.99.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Wireless Lighting System can help you create a “Winter Wonderland” inside of your home. With the wireless colored lighting system, you can have 16-million colors in the palm of your hand with the application.

