State police chief wants public to have easier access of investigations into officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico State Police chief wants the public to have easier access to investigations into officers.

It’s a bold move for Chief Pete Kassetas who has said in the past that he won’t tolerate misconduct in his own department.

Chief Kassetas says he wants more transparency so he is taking this issue to the state Law Enforcement Academy board meeting Monday morning.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board discusses complaints of officer misconduct and possible discipline in closed meetings. The board then votes publicly on what action they take against the officer.

Chief Kassetas told the Santa Fe New Mexican the reason for the move was after hearing officers who were fired for wrong-doing from one department were rehired “almost seamlessly” at another.

Another reason is the case of New Mexico State Police Lt. Gary Smith who retired in February amid allegations that he put in for overtime that he never worked. Chief Kassetas called that an embarrassment to his profession.

He says he would like this proposed system to be designed after Arizona’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Board’s, who releases a quarterly “integrity bulletin” that summarizes the board’s findings into cases of officer misconduct online.

Chief Kassetas also told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the statewide board and individual agencies should be doing the same.

