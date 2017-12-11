Recycling creates jobs in New Mexico while helping the environment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Everyone knows recycling is great for the environment, but it’s also great for our economy in New Mexico, with the potential to create approximately 5000 new high-paying jobs.

Why Recycle at all? Recycling saves natural resources, energy and water but many don’t realize, it also saves taxpayer dollars AND creates high-paying jobs! Landfills are expensive and once something is thrown away, it is simply a burden, and no longer an asset…landfills have to be reclaimed and monitored into perpetuity.

When something is recycled, you save the costs associated with landfilling it, recapture some of the value of the material and can keep the material in the economy. You are also providing a recycling option to residents, which is a quality of life service that many New Mexicans want and expect. Additionally, recycling creates 5 to 10 times more jobs than landfilling the material does….jobs involved in everything from collecting and processing recyclables, to manufacturing new materials from the recycled materials (like a bench made out of recycled bottles.)

The NM Recycling Coalition conducted a statewide study that determined if New Mexico raised its recycling rate from where it is currently sixteen percent to the national average about 30 percent, It would create 5,000 jobs within the state. Recycling jobs on average pay $19 per hour as well.

The answer to the question now becomes, how can we NOT recycle?

For more information, visit the New Mexico Recycling Coalition website.