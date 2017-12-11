Plea deal expected for teen charged with deadly DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen charged with killing a woman in a drunk driving crash is expected to strike a plea deal Monday.

Investigators say in February, Luke Griffin was drunk when he rear-ended a car on I-25 near the San Felipe Pueblo.

A Colorado woman in the car, Corrina Vaden, was killed and two others were severely injured.

The former University of New Mexico student was out on bond until early November after he tested positive for drugs and alcohol.

Griffin is expected to strike a plea deal Monday and be sentenced on Friday.

The teen could face up to 20 years for several charges including vehicular homicide.

