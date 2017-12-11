Osavio Crespin at Winter Indian Market 2017

Santo Domingo artist Osavio Crespin brings some of his incredible jewelry to New Mexico Living as part of the 2017 Winter Indian Market. Crespin brings his one-of-a-kind jewelry to the Market this weekend, December 16 and 17 at La Fonda on the Plaza.

Hundreds of Native artists will be on hand, offering one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

If you have family visiting from out of town, discounted rates and packages are also available.

For all the details, visit SWAIA.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living