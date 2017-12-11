Online tool can help New Mexicans find low-cost health plans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Open Enrollment is underway and shorter, leaving New Mexicans until just Friday, December 15 to choose from dozens of health plan options. Luckily, there is a handy online tool to help demystify the process.

This year, tens of thousands of New Mexicans have low-cost health plan options available in the health insurance marketplace for 2018. Many shoppers who are eligible for financial assistance can find plans for $0 monthly premiums, or even more generous “Gold-level” plans for $100 per month. New Mexico’s new health plan comparison tool,www.OSICompareHealthPlans.org shows a side-by-side comparison of all options available to New Mexicans in an easy-to-use format. With the shorter enrollment, ending on Friday, December 15, it is vital that consumers look at all of their available options and take advantage of great values and financial assistance, if eligible.

Some examples include:·

An Albuquerque family of four earning $65,000 a year could obtain coverage for the whole family at $0 a month with a Bronze plan, a Gold plan for $207 per month, or $415 a month for a Silver plan.

A 28-year-old in Clovis earning $25,000 a year could obtain coverage at $0 a month for a Bronze plan, $56 a month for a Gold plan, or $125 for a Silver plan.

Bronze plans protect the consumer from having to pay very high bills for doctors, prescriptions, hospital care, a hospital stay or other serious health problems. Furthermore, any consumer is better served with a Bronze plan at no cost versus going uninsured. Now that premiums are also low in Gold plans, these may also be a good choice, since Gold plans will keep the consumer’s out-of-pocket costs lower than they would be under a Bronze plan. The savings from lower out-of-pocket costs may even be greater than the extra premium.

Superintendent of Insurance John G. Franchini states, “Given the changes in the health insurance marketplace in 2018, many consumers are eligible for increased financial assistance. We encourage New Mexicans to shop for good deals. They may find themselves surprised by the availability of $0-premium Bronze plans and affordability of higher level coverage like a Gold plan that they may not have considered before.”

OSI projects that approximately 40,000 uninsured New Mexicans are eligible for financial assistance through the health insurance marketplace. OSI encourages New Mexicans to use the new plan comparison tool at www.OSICompareHealthPlans.org to discover eligibility for financial assistance, find plans that cover their doctors and prescriptions and calculate total yearly out-of-pocket costs.

For more information, visit the state healthcare website.