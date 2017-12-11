Nicco Montano still getting use to being a UFC Champion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nicco Montano is not the kind of champion to show off. “I feel being a champion doesn’t necessarily mean holding a title, holding a belt,” said Montano. I’m sure to a lot of people it does, but to those people who are fighting and struggling and going through their own battles, achieving their daily goals, like your a champion in my eyes.

Montano is the first ever UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion after taking care of her business in the TUF 26 finale. “It really hasn’t sunk in,” said Montano. “Once it gets rolling it will start to sink in for now I am just another face in the crowd.” Montano has already received a parade from the Navajo Nation honoring her accomplishments in the octagon. .” I grew up on the Navajo reservation so my heart lives there,” said Montano.

She hopes to use her new found fame and platform as a way to benefit others. “Since I became the champion life has been pretty busy for me,” said Montano. “I need to schedule in a bunch of time to get to schools and get to the communities that I want to give speeches to.” It sounds like she might have time for conversation. Montano is banged up with issues with her ankle, elbow and wrist. She will need time to heel before she defends her title.

That hasn’t stopped other fighters from already calling her out with her victory only a couple of weeks old. “People have been calling me out on social media and everything, haven’t let me live in the limelight too much just yet, said Montano. Life in the limelight has just begun.