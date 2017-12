SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is scheduled to unveil a new initiative to combat labor trafficking.

It is a form of modern-day slavery that is common with farm workers and factory workers, often including illegal immigrants.

Balderas says labor trafficking occurs in New Mexico at a much higher rate than what is being reported.

KRQE News 13 will provide more updates after a press conference at 2 p.m.

