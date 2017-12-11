Multi-state shooting spree suspect charged in New Mexico

By Published:
Alex Deaton
Alex Deaton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a multi-state shooting spree has been charged for the crimes allegedly committed in New Mexico.

Alex Deaton is already serving nearly 13 years for shooting a store clerk in Kansas where his string of crimes came to an end.

Investigators say it started in Mississippi with Deaton strangling his girlfriend and shooting two others.

Then he’s accused of fleeing to Albuquerque and carjacking a couple in the Foothills, forcing them into the trunk and shooting the man as the two escaped.

For that incident, Deaton is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s due in court in New Mexico next week.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s