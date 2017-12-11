Multi-state shooting spree suspect charged in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a multi-state shooting spree has been charged for the crimes allegedly committed in New Mexico.

Alex Deaton is already serving nearly 13 years for shooting a store clerk in Kansas where his string of crimes came to an end.

Investigators say it started in Mississippi with Deaton strangling his girlfriend and shooting two others.

Then he’s accused of fleeing to Albuquerque and carjacking a couple in the Foothills, forcing them into the trunk and shooting the man as the two escaped.

For that incident, Deaton is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s due in court in New Mexico next week.

