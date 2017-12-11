A ridge of high-pressure will continue to dominate our weather through the work week. The ridge will lead to mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above average for this time of year. Highs will max out in the mid to high 50s. There are storms on the horizon for next week. Stay tuned.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
