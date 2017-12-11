Man pleads guilty to threatening Las Cruces school students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to using interstate communications to threaten students at a Las Cruces elementary school.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Michael Anthony Estrada, of Las Cruces, entered his plea Monday in federal court.

Estrada was arrested on a criminal complaint on Sept. 15.

He was accused of posting online threats that he allegedly planned to shoot children at a school.

The threats led authorities in Las Cruces to put the elementary school on lockdown until Estrada was arrested.

Prosecutors say Estrada faces a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

He remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.