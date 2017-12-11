Lobos’ Corey Bojorquez honored again for his punting skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos senior punter Corey Bojorquez said he felt inspired Monday so he went for a lift. He didn’t expect the news he got on his way back home. Bojorquez found out that he was named to the All Group of Five College Football Team by the Athletic. The team is made up of players from five conferences, including the Mountain West.

Bojorquez averaged a school record 47.3 yards per punt this season. “It was surprising for sure because there is a lot of group of five punters who definitely could have gotten it,”said Bojorquez. “There are some pretty big legs. You know I had no idea that I would be able to get it.” Bojorquez is hoping to get an invite to the East West Shrine game and NFL Combine.