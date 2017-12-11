Lawmakers push for licensing system for dental therapists

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A bipartisan group of New Mexico lawmakers is seeking to expand dental care in rural areas by creating a new system of licensed dental workers.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the legislators are seeking to establish dental therapists – a mid-level professional between a dentist and a hygienist.

A proposal that would have established a licensing system for dental therapists failed to reach the Senate floor during the last legislative session. It would have allowed them to practice in the state.

Health Action New Mexico Director Barbara Webber says the dental therapists are comparable to physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

Webber says the dental therapists would require an associate degree likely through a three-year community college program. The job could pay between $60,000 and $70,000 a year.